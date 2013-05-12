Golf-Woods says alcohol not factor in DUI, blames medication
May 29 Former world number one Tiger Woods said alcohol was not a factor in his DUI arrest earlier on Monday and instead blamed an unexpected reaction to prescribed medications.
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Florida May 12 Tiger Woods won the Players Championship by two strokes over Swedish rookie David Lingmerth and Americans Jeff Maggert and Kevin Streelman at the Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass on Sunday.
World number one Woods shot a final-round of two-under-par 70 for a 13-under-par total of 275 for his second Players title following his 2001 triumph. (Reporting by Larry Fine; Editing by Gene Cherry)
May 29 Golfer Tiger Woods was arrested in South Florida on Monday morning on a charge of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, according to media reports.