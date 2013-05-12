PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Florida May 12 Tiger Woods won the Players Championship by two strokes over Swedish rookie David Lingmerth and Americans Jeff Maggert and Kevin Streelman at the Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass on Sunday.

World number one Woods shot a final-round of two-under-par 70 for a 13-under-par total of 275 for his second Players title following his 2001 triumph. (Reporting by Larry Fine; Editing by Gene Cherry)