July 12 Jordan Spieth showed he was ready to challenge for this week's British Open title by claiming the John Deere Classic in a playoff on Sunday.

Spieth, already the winner of this year's Masters and U.S. Open, defeated unheralded fellow-American Tom Gillis on the second playoff hole at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Illinois.

Both had parred the first extra hole after ending regulation at 20 under par. (Reporting by Gene Cherry in Raleigh, North Carolina; Editing by Larry Fine)