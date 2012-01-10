Jan 9 Winners of the PGA Tour's season-opening Tournament of Champions since 1994, following the three-shot victory by American Steve Stricker at Kapalua's Plantation Course on Monday (U.S. unless stated): 2012 Steve Stricker, Kapalua Resort's Plantation Course, Hawaii 2011 Jonathan Byrd, Kapalua Resort's Plantation Course, Hawaii 2010 Geoff Ogilvy (Australia), Kapalua Resort's Plantation Course, Hawaii 2009 Ogilvy, Kapalua Resort's Plantation Course, Hawaii 2008 Daniel Chopra (Sweden), Kapalua Resort's Plantation Course, Hawaii 2007 Vijay Singh (Fiji), Kapalua Resort's Plantation Course, Hawaii 2006 Stuart Appleby (Australia), Kapalua Resort's Plantation Course, Hawaii 2005 Appleby, Kapalua Resort's Plantation Course, Hawaii 2004 Appleby, Kapalua Resort's Plantation Course, Hawaii 2003 Ernie Els (South Africa), Kapalua Resort's Plantation Course, Hawaii 2002 Sergio Garcia (Spain), Kapalua Resort's Plantation Course, Hawaii 2001 Jim Furyk, Kapalua Resort's Plantation Course, Hawaii 2000 Tiger Woods, Kapalua Resort's Plantation Course, Hawaii 1999 David Duval, Kapalua Resort's Plantation Course, Hawaii 1998 Phil Mickelson, La Costa Country Club, California 1997 Tiger Woods, La Costa Country Club, California 1996 Mark O'Meara, La Costa Country Club, California 1995 Steve Elkington (Australia), La Costa Country Club, California 1994 Phil Mickelson, La Costa Country Club, California (Compiled by Mark Lamport-Stokes in Los Angeles; Editing by Nick Mulvenney)