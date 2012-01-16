Golf-Players aim to stay fresh ahead of U.S. Open grind
ERIN, Wisconsin, June 12 Coming to relatively new Erin Hills, which is hosting its maiden major championship, gives the world's best golfers a taste of the unknown this week at the U.S. Open.
Jan 15 Winners of the Sony Open at Waialae Country Club in Honolulu, Hawaii, since 1980, following the two-shot victory by American Johnson Wagner on Sunday (U.S. unless stated): 2012 Johnson Wagner 2011 Mark Wilson 2010 Ryan Palmer 2009 Zach Johnson 2008 KJ Choi (South Korea) 2007 Paul Goydos 2006 David Toms 2005 Vijay Singh (Fiji) 2004 Ernie Els (South Africa) 2003 Els 2002 Jerry Kelly 2001 Brad Faxon 2000 Paul Azinger 1999 Jeff Sluman 1998 John Huston 1997 Paul Stankowski 1996 Jim Furyk 1995 John Morse 1994 Brett Ogle (Australia) 1993 Howard Twitty 1992 John Cook 1991 Lanny Wadkins 1990 David Ishii 1989 Gene Sauers 1988 Wadkins 1987 Corey Pavin 1986 Pavin 1985 Mark O'Meara 1984 Jack Renner 1983 Isao Aoki (Japan) 1982 Wayne Levi 1981 Hale Irwin 1980 Andy Bean (Compiled by Mark Lamport-Stokes; Editing by Patrick Johnston)
ERIN, Wisconsin, June 12 Coming to relatively new Erin Hills, which is hosting its maiden major championship, gives the world's best golfers a taste of the unknown this week at the U.S. Open.
ERIN HILLS, Wisconsin, June 12 Englishman Chris Wood earned the last full exemption into the 156-man field at the U.S. Open starting on Thursday at Erin Hills by moving into the top 60 in the world golf rankings, officials said on Monday.