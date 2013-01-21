Jan 20 Winners of the Humana Challenge since 1980, following the playoff victory by American Brian Gay at the par-72 Palmer Private course at PGA West in La Quinta, California, on Sunday (U.S. unless stated):
2013 Brian Gay
2012 Mark Wilson
2011 Jhonattan Vegas (Venezuela)
2010 Bill Haas
2009 Pat Perez
2008 D.J. Trahan
2007 Charley Hoffman
2006 Chad Campbell
2005 Justin Leonard
2004 Phil Mickelson
2003 Mike Weir (Canada)
2002 Mickelson
2001 Joe Durant
2000 Jesper Parnevik (Sweden)
1999 David Duval
1998 Fred Couples
1997 John Cook
1996 Mark Brooks
1995 Kenny Perry
1994 Scott Hoch
1993 Tom Kite
1992 Cook
1991 Corey Pavin
1990 Peter Jacobsen
1989 Steve Jones
1988 Jay Haas
1987 Pavin
1986 Donnie Hammond
1985 Lanny Wadkins
1984 John Mahaffey
1983 Keith Fergus
1982 Ed Fiori
1981 Bruce Lietzke
1980 Craig Stadler