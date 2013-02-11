UPDATE 1-Golf-Lingmerth, Dufner lead Memorial as Johnson stumbles
* Johnson endures miserable day on greens (Updates at end of round)
Feb 10 Winners of the Pebble Beach National Pro-Am since 1980, following the two-shot victory by American Brandt Snedeker on Sunday at Pebble Beach Golf Links in Pebble Beach, California (U.S. unless stated):
2013 Brandt Snedeker
2012 Phil Mickelson
2011 D.A. Points
2010 Dustin Johnson
2009 Johnson
2008 Steve Lowery
2007 Phil Mickelson
2006 Arron Oberholser
2005 Mickelson
2004 Vijay Singh (Fiji)
2003 Davis Love III
2002 Matt Gogel
2001 Love III
2000 Tiger Woods
1999 Payne Stewart
1998 Mickelson
1997 Mark O'Meara
1996 Tournament washed out
1995 Peter Jacobsen
1994 Johnny Miller
1993 Brett Ogle (Australia)
1992 Mark O'Meara
1991 Paul Azinger
1990 O'Meara
1989 O'Meara
1988 Steve Jones
1987 Miller
1986 Fuzzy Zoeller
1985 O'Meara
1984 Hale Irwin
1983 Tom Kite
1982 Jim Simons
1981 John Cook
1980 George Burns (Compiled by Mark Lamport-Stokes in Los Angeles; Editing by Ian Ransom)
June 1 (Gracenote) - Scores from the U.S. PGA Tour Memorial Tournament at the par-72 course on Thursday in Dublin, Ohio -7 David Lingmerth (Sweden) 65 Jason Dufner (U.S.) 65 -6 Daniel Summerhays (U.S.) 66 Jordan Spieth (U.S.) 66 -5 Justin Thomas (U.S.) 67 Lucas Glover (U.S.) 67 -4 An Byeong Hun (Korea) 68 Sam Saunders (U.S.) 68 -3 Matt Kuchar (U.S.) 69