Jan 12 Winners of the PGA Tour's $5.7 million Hyundai Tournament of Champions since 1994, following the playoff victory by American Patrick Reed at Kapalua's Plantation Course on Monday (U.S. unless stated): 2015 Patrick Reed, Kapalua Resort's Plantation Course, Hawaii 2014 Zach Johnson, Kapalua Resort's Plantation Course, Hawaii 2013 Dustin Johnson, Kapalua Resort's Plantation Course, Hawaii 2012 Steve Stricker, Kapalua Resort's Plantation Course, Hawaii 2011 Jonathan Byrd, Kapalua Resort's Plantation Course, Hawaii 2010 Geoff Ogilvy (Australia), Kapalua Resort's Plantation Course, Hawaii 2009 Ogilvy, Kapalua Resort's Plantation Course, Hawaii 2008 Daniel Chopra (Sweden), Kapalua Resort's Plantation Course, Hawaii 2007 Vijay Singh (Fiji), Kapalua Resort's Plantation Course, Hawaii 2006 Stuart Appleby (Australia), Kapalua Resort's Plantation Course, Hawaii 2005 Appleby, Kapalua Resort's Plantation Course, Hawaii 2004 Appleby, Kapalua Resort's Plantation Course, Hawaii 2003 Ernie Els (South Africa), Kapalua Resort's Plantation Course, Hawaii 2002 Sergio Garcia (Spain), Kapalua Resort's Plantation Course, Hawaii 2001 Jim Furyk, Kapalua Resort's Plantation Course, Hawaii 2000 Tiger Woods, Kapalua Resort's Plantation Course, Hawaii 1999 David Duval, Kapalua Resort's Plantation Course, Hawaii 1998 Phil Mickelson, La Costa Country Club, California 1997 Woods, La Costa Country Club, California 1996 Mark O'Meara, La Costa Country Club, California 1995 Steve Elkington (Australia), La Costa Country Club, California 1994 Mickelson, La Costa Country Club, California (Compiled by Mark Lamport-Stokes; Editing by Peter Rutherford)