Feb 22 Winners of the Northern Trust Open since
1980 following the playoff victory by American James Hahn in
Pacific Palisades, California on Sunday (U.S. unless stated):
2015 James Hahn
2014 Bubba Watson
2013 John Merrick
2012 Bill Haas
2011 Aaron Baddeley (Australia)
2010 Steve Stricker
2009 Phil Mickelson
2008 Mickelson
2007 Charles Howell III
2006 Rory Sabbatini (South Africa)
2005 Adam Scott (Australia)
2004 Mike Weir (Canada)
2003 Weir
2002 Len Mattiace
2001 Robert Allenby (Australia)
2000 Kirk Triplett
1999 Ernie Els (South Africa)
1998 Billy Mayfair
1997 Nick Faldo (Britain)
1996 Craig Stadler
1995 Corey Pavin
1994 Pavin
1993 Tom Kite
1992 Fred Couples
1991 Ted Schulz
1990 Couples
1989 Mark Calcavecchia
1988 Chip Beck
1987 Chen Tze-chung (Taiwan)
1986 Doug Tewell
1985 Lanny Wadkins
1984 David Edwards
1983 Gil Morgan
1982 Tom Watson
1981 Johnny Miller
1980 Watson
(Compiled by Mark Lamport-Stokes; Editing by Greg Stutchbury)