Feb 12 Winners of the Pebble Beach National Pro-Am since 1980, following the two-shot victory by American Phil Mickelson on Sunday at Pebble Beach Golf Links in Pebble Beach, California (U.S. unless stated): 2012 Phil Mickelson 2011 D.A. Points 2010 Dustin Johnson 2009 Johnson 2008 Steve Lowery 2007 Mickelson 2006 Arron Oberholser 2005 Mickelson 2004 Vijay Singh (Fiji) 2003 Davis Love III 2002 Matt Gogel 2001 Love III 2000 Tiger Woods 1999 Payne Stewart 1998 Mickelson 1997 Mark O'Meara 1996 Tournament washed out 1995 Peter Jacobsen 1994 Johnny Miller 1993 Brett Ogle (Australia) 1992 O'Meara 1991 Paul Azinger 1990 O'Meara 1989 O'Meara 1988 Steve Jones 1987 Miller 1986 Fuzzy Zoeller 1985 O'Meara 1984 Hale Irwin 1983 Tom Kite 1982 Jim Simons 1981 John Cook 1980 George Burns (Compiled by Mark Lamport-Stokes; Editing by Greg Stutchbury)