May 19 Winners of the Byron Nelson Championship since 1980, following the two-shot victory by South Korean Bae Sang-moon at the TPC Four Seasons Resort Las Colinas in Irving, Texas on Sunday (U.S. unless stated): 2013 Bae Sang-moon (South Korea) 2012 Jason Dufner 2011 Keegan Bradley 2010 Jason Day (Australia) 2009 Rory Sabbatini (South Africa) 2008 Adam Scott (Australia) 2007 Scott Verplank 2006 Brett Wetterich 2005 Ted Purdy 2004 Sergio Garcia (Spain) 2003 Vijay Singh (Fiji) 2002 Shigeki Maruyama (Japan) 2001 Robert Damron 2000 Jesper Parnevik (Sweden) 1999 Loren Roberts 1998 John Cook 1997 Tiger Woods 1996 Phil Mickelson 1995 Ernie Els (South Africa) 1994 Neal Lancaster 1993 Scott Simpson 1992 Billy Ray Brown 1991 Nick Price (Zimbabwe) 1990 Payne Stewart 1989 Jodie Mudd 1988 Bruce Lietzke 1987 Fred Couples 1986 Andy Bean 1985 Bob Eastwood 1984 Craig Stadler 1983 Ben Crenshaw 1982 Bob Gilder 1981 Lietzke 1980 Tom Watson (Compiled by Mark Lamport-Stokes in Los Angeles; Editing by Greg Stutchbury)