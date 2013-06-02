Golf-Henley off to the Masters after winning Houston Open
April 2 Georgia native Russell Henley locked up the last berth in the U.S. Masters when he surged to a three-stroke victory at the Shell Houston Open in Texas on Sunday.
June 2 Winners of the Memorial tournament since the inaugural event in 1976, following the two-shot victory by American Matt Kuchar at Muirfield Village Golf Club in Dublin, Ohio on Sunday (U.S. unless stated):
2013 Matt Kuchar
2012 Tiger Woods
2011 Steve Stricker
2010 Justin Rose (Britain)
2009 Woods
2008 Kenny Perry
2007 K.J. Choi (South Korea)
2006 Carl Pettersson (Sweden)
2005 Bart Bryant
2004 Ernie Els (South Africa)
2003 Perry
2002 Jim Furyk
2001 Woods
2000 Woods
1999 Woods
1998 Fred Couples
1997 Vijay Singh (Fiji)
1996 Tom Watson
1995 Greg Norman (Australia)
1994 Tom Lehman
1993 Paul Azinger
1992 David Edwards
1991 Perry
1990 Norman
1989 Bob Tway
1988 Curtis Strange
1987 Don Pooley
1986 Hal Sutton
1985 Hale Irwin
1984 Jack Nicklaus
1983 Irwin
1982 Raymond Floyd
1981 Keith Fergus
1980 David Graham (Australia)
1979 Tom Watson
1978 Jim Simons
1977 Nicklaus
1976 Roger Maltbie (Compiled by Mark Lamport-Stokes in Dublin, Ohio; Editing by Julian Linden)
LONDON, April 2 Rory McIlroy's bid for an elusive first U.S. Masters title and the grand slam of golf's major championships has received an unexpected boost from the long-range weather forecast.
April 2 During a normal week on the PGA Tour, Hideki Matsuyama might find himself shadowed by five-to-10 Japanese media outlets tracking his every swing like unofficial scorekeepers.