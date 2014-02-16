Golf-Finau, Cauley share lead at Texas Open
April 21 Long-hitting Tony Finau stumbled at the final hole to fall back into a share of the second-round lead with fellow American Bud Cauley at the Texas Open on Friday.
Feb 16 Winners of the Northern Trust Open since 1980 following the two-shot victory by American Bubba Watson in Pacific Palisades, California on Sunday (U.S. unless stated):
2014 Bubba Watson
2013 John Merrick
2012 Bill Haas
2011 Aaron Baddeley (Australia)
2010 Steve Stricker
2009 Phil Mickelson
2008 Mickelson
2007 Charles Howell III
2006 Rory Sabbatini (South Africa)
2005 Adam Scott (Australia)
2004 Mike Weir (Canada)
2003 Weir
2002 Len Mattiace
2001 Robert Allenby (Australia)
2000 Kirk Triplett
1999 Ernie Els (South Africa)
1998 Billy Mayfair
1997 Nick Faldo (Britain)
1996 Craig Stadler
1995 Corey Pavin
1994 Pavin
1993 Tom Kite
1992 Fred Couples
1991 Ted Schulz
1990 Couples
1989 Mark Calcavecchia
1988 Chip Beck
1987 Chen Tze-chung (Taiwan)
1986 Doug Tewell
1985 Lanny Wadkins
1984 David Edwards
1983 Gil Morgan
1982 Tom Watson
1981 Johnny Miller
1980 Watson (Compiled by Mark Lamport-Stokes, editing by Tony Jimenez)
April 21 Former European Ryder Cup hero Ian Poulter warned his critics not to write him off after officially relinquishing his exempt status on the PGA Tour on Friday.