KOHLER, Wisconsin Long-hitting American Gary Woodland withdrew from the PGA Championship before the start of the opening round on Thursday due to "neck issues", organisers said.

Woodland, the world number 37 and a twice winner on the PGA Tour, has been replaced in the field at Whistling Straits by Swede Carl Pettersson.

It will be Pettersson's 10th appearance in the year's final major, his best finish a tie for third at Kiawah Island in 2012.

(Reporting by Mark Lamport-Stokes; Editing by Justin Palmer)