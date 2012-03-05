Tiger Woods of the U.S. tees off on the 16th hole during fourth round play in the Honda Classic PGA golf tournament at PGA National Golf Club in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida March 4, 2012. REUTERS/Joe Skipper

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Florida Tiger Woods produced his best round of golf in over two years on Sunday and said it is just a matter of time before he wins on the PGA Tour again.

Woods shot an eight-under 62 at the Honda Classic to finish two strokes behind winner Rory McIlroy.

It was his best final-round score and while not enough to dislodge new world number one McIlroy at the top of the leaderboard it left 14-times major winner Woods a happy man.

"I've been close to shooting this score, or scores like this. And it was just a matter of time before things all fell into place," he told reporters.

It was Woods' lowest score since a 62 in the third round of the 2009 BMW Championship, the last PGA Tour victory for the former world number one.

The crowd, who have roared him on all week, were at their most vocal after his superb eagle on the par five 18th, where he hit a magnificent second shot to the green and then a confident putt from seven feet.

Finally, Woods is talking about his troubles in the past tense.

"I think I just need the time. I switched coaches and I got hurt for most of last year, and I started putting the pieces together.

"Overall, my finishes have been pretty good since Australia on. And it was just a matter of keep building, keep sticking with it, the process.

"Each tournament I've progressed, I've gotten better. And it's just a matter of time before I put it all together for an entire tournament," he said.

Woods came into the tournament at the PGA National concerned about his putting problems but after taking 34 putts in the opening round, he never had more than 28 the rest of the week.

On Sunday he took just 26.

Woods moves to Doral next week for the WGC-Cadillac Championship but not surprisingly his mind is already moving forward to the Masters in April and the possibility of a fifth win at Augusta.

"I'm thrilled at the fact that each and every week, my game has gotten better. Each tournament it's gotten better, and that's the whole idea heading into April."

(Reporting By Simon Evans; Editing by Peter Rutherford)