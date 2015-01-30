Jan 30, 2015; Scottsdale, AZ, USA; Tiger Woods blasts out of a greenside bunker on the 18th hole during the second round of the Waste Management Phoenix Open at TPC Scottsdale. Mandatory Credit: Rob Schumacher-Arizona Republic via USA TODAY Sports

Tiger Woods plunged into last place after a disastrous eight-over-par 44 over his first nine holes in the second round of the Waste Management Phoenix Open on Friday.

Playing in only his second tournament in five months after enduring back problems for much of last year, the former world number one posted three bogeys, a double bogey and a triple bogey to make the turn at 44 at TPC Scottsdale.

Woods, who opened with a two-over 73, was in 132nd place, 20 shots behind leading fellow American Ryan Palmer midway through the round.

The 14-times major winner, who began the day at the 10th hole, double-bogeyed the par-three fourth hole after making the turn before registering his first birdie of the day at the fifth.

(Reporting by Larry Fine in New York; Editing by Gene Cherry)