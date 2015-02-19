Feb 12, 2015; Beaver Creek, CO, USA; Lindsey Vonn of the United States (right) with boyfriend Tiger Woods after run two of the womens giant slalom in the FIS alpine skiing world championships at Raptor Racecourse. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Swinger-USA TODAY Sports

Tiger Woods will not be competing in next week's Honda Classic at Palm Beach Gardens in Florida, tournament organisers said on Thursday.

Woods, who had back surgery last year, has played just two PGA Tour events this season and said last week he would not return to competition until he felt his game was "tournament-ready."

"His manager spoke to us this afternoon and told us that Tiger will not play next week," Honda Classic media director Gary Ferman told Reuters.

The absence of Woods from the Honda Classic raises questions about his ongoing health and his prospects of competing in the first major of the year, the April 9-12 Masters.

Two weeks ago, the 14-times major champion withdrew from the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines after just 11 holes because of tightness in his back.

(Reporting by Mark Lamport-Stokes in Pacific Palisades, California; Editing by Frank Pingue)