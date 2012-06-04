By Mark Lamport-Stokes
| DUBLIN, Ohio, June 3
DUBLIN, Ohio, June 3 Tiger Woods' remarkable
two-shot victory at the Memorial tournament on Sunday will have
sent a few shivers down the spines of his rivals with the year's
second major, the U.S. Open, just two weeks away.
Though no longer the dominant player he was in the late
1990s and early 2000s, Woods was excited to end a week of
pin-point ball-striking at Muirfield Village, and bury memories
of the worst three-tournament run of his professional career.
The 14-times major champion had tied for 40th at the
Masters, missed the cut at the Wells Fargo Championship and
finished joint 40th at the Players Championship in his three
previous PGA Tour starts.
Though Woods had triumphed at the Arnold Palmer Invitational
in late March, his week-to-week form on the U.S. circuit had
become highly unpredictable while he continued to fine-tune the
fourth swing change of his career.
That all changed, however, in fluctuating weather conditions
at Muirfield Village where he strung together rounds of 70, 69,
73 and 67 on a tough layout demanding precision off the tee and
into the green, charging from four behind on the final day.
"I'm excited because of the way I hit the golf ball this
week," Woods told reporters after clinching his 73rd PGA Tour
victory with three birdies in the last four holes.
"I hit the ball really well. At Olympic we're all going to
have to hit the ball great there," he added, referring to the
June 14-17 U.S. Open to be played at San Francisco's Olympic
Club.
"You can look at the history of guys who were in contention
or who ended up winning there, all were wonderful drivers of the
golf ball and good, solid iron players. That's what it's going
to take there at Olympic, more so than most U.S. Open sites."
FOWLER PRAISE
American Rickie Fowler, Woods' playing partner in the final
round at Muirfield Village, was hugely impressed by the former
world number one's form on Sunday.
"The times where he's in the moment and in the heat of
contention is where he really shines," said Fowler. "He looked
very comfortable and hit a lot of good shots.
"I was just trying to stay out of the way kind of on that
back nine. He was very in control of his game today. He was
hitting his (yardage) numbers. There weren't very many shots
that were very far off."
A three-time U.S. Open champion, Woods has not won a major
title since his astonishing playoff victory in the 2008 U.S.
Open at Torrey Pines where he triumphed despite a double stress
fracture in his left leg.
Ever since his private life imploded at the end of 2009, he
has been a shadow of his former self out on the course but
Sunday's victory offered the first real sign that he may have
regained full control of his swing.
"The only shot I tugged, double crossed, was the second shot
on 10," Woods said, referring to his bogey at the par-four 10th
where he dumped his approach into a greenside bunker.
"Other than that, every shot was exactly the shape, the
trajectory, the distance control. I had it all today, shape off
tees, whatever club I wanted to hit, I could hit.
"That was fun to have it when I needed it."
(Editing by Julian Linden)