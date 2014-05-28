Golf-Chappell finally wins on PGA Tour in 180th career start
April 23 Kevin Chappell birdied the final hole on Sunday for his first victory on the PGA Tour, by one stroke over fellow American Brooks Koepka at the Texas Open.
May 28 Tiger Woods has ruled himself out of next month's U.S. Open at Pinehurst in North Carolina while he continues to recover from back surgery.
The former world number one has been sidelined from competitive golf since late March after requiring treatment for a pinched nerve in his back that had troubled him for months. (Reporting by Mark Lamport-Stokes in Los Angeles; Editing by Frank Pingue)
April 23 Kevin Chappell birdied the final hole on Sunday for his first victory on the PGA Tour, by one stroke over fellow American Brooks Koepka at the Texas Open.
April 23 Austrian Bernd Wiesberger survived Tommy Fleetwood's spectacular late assault and pipped the Englishman in a dramatic playoff to win the Shenzhen International on Sunday.