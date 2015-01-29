SCOTTSDALE, Arizona Jan 29 Tiger Woods mixed the good and bad with a fair dose of the ugly on the way to an opening two-over-par 73 at the Waste Management Phoenix Open on Thursday in his first PGA Tour start of the season.

Playing only his second tournament in five months after enduring back problems for much of last year, the former world number one looked rusty as he struggled with his short game under leaden skies at the TPC Scottsdale.

Woods sprayed his drives, under-hit several approaches and was a frustrated figure after duffing a few chip shots from just off the green before ending the day a distant eight strokes off the early lead.

The highlight of his round was an eagle at the par-five 13th where he struck a superb four-iron from 226 yards to within a foot of the cup and knocked in the putt to spark loud roars from the massive galleries watching his every move. (Editing by Gene Cherry)