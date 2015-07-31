July 31 Tiger Woods celebrated a lengthy birdie putt on his penultimate hole with one of his trademark fist pumps on the way to his lowest round of the year with regard to par at the Quicken Loans National in Virginia on Friday.

Woods, who has mainly struggled on the PGA Tour this season while working through his latest swing change as he recovers from back surgery, fired a sparkling five-under 66 in the second round at Robert Trent Jones GC in Gainesville.

It matched his best score of the year, a four-under 66 in the opening round of the Greenbrier Classic earlier this month, but was the lowest to par of his 2015 campaign.

Woods, the tournament host, birdied six of his last 13 holes to rocket into contention with an eight-under total of 134, his final birdie of the day coming at the par-five eighth where he drained a 35-footer before celebrating in style. (Reporting by Mark Lamport-Stokes in Los Angeles; Editing by Frank Pingue)