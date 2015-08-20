GREENSBORO, North Carolina Aug 20 Tiger Woods fired a six-under 64, his lowest opening-round score of 2015, to lie two shots off the early lead at the Wyndham Championship on Thursday and boost his hopes of qualifying for the FedExCup.

The former world number one, who missed the cut in a major for the third time running last week, mixed seven birdies with one bogey at Sedgefield Country Club to move within two strokes of clubhouse pacesetters William McGirt and Erik Compton.

Woods only recently committed to the Wyndham, the final event of the regular season on the U.S. circuit, as part of a last-ditch effort to earn extra FedExCup points.

The 14-times major winner is 187th in the FedExCup standings and needs a victory to qualify for the lucrative four-event playoff series that starts in New Jersey next week with The Barclays. (Writing by Frank Pingue, editing by Tony Jimenez)