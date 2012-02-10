Feb 10 Tiger Woods was betrayed by his
putter as he carded a second successive 68 at the Pebble Beach
National Pro-Am to finish Friday's second round six strokes off
the early lead.
Playing his first event on the 2012 PGA Tour, the former
world number one mixed four birdies with two bogeys on the
Monterey Peninsula Shore Course, the easiest of the three venues
being used this week.
Woods found 16 of 18 greens in regulation as early morning
sunshine gave way to a mixture of mist and rain but he totalled
33 putts before ending the day at six-under 130, six behind
pacesetting South Korean Charlie Wi.
Having putted well and driven the ball superbly during his
four-under opening round at Spyglass Hill on Thursday, Woods was
looking to go much lower on the Monterey Peninsula layout to
claw his way up the leaderboard.
Watched by huge galleries, he made a fast start, hitting an
exquisite approach to six feet at the tricky par-four opening
hole and coolly sinking the putt to get to five under.
The 14-times major winner struck another pinpoint approach
to similar range at the par-four second but his birdie attempt
surprisingly horseshoed out of the cup.
Woods made his first mistake of the day at the par-four
fourth, finding a fairway bunker off the tee and missing a
10-foot par putt to slip back to four under.
However he birdied the par-five sixth, where he narrowly
missed an eagle putt from 10 feet, and the par-three seventh to
reach the turn in two-under 32, five strokes off the lead.
Though Woods birdied the par-five 12th after laying up in
two and hitting his third shot to within two feet of the cup, he
bogeyed the par-four 16th to slide back to six under.
Two more pars followed as he failed to make up any further
ground on the leaders.
(Reporting by Mark Lamport-Stokes in Los Angeles; Editing by
Julian Linden)