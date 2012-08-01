AKRON, Ohio Aug 1 Back at one of his happiest
hunting grounds for this week's WGC-Bridgestone Invitational,
Tiger Woods has spelt out what would transform a successful
season for him on the PGA Tour into a great one.
The American world number two has triumphed three times on
the U.S. circuit in 2012 but has yet to add another major title
to his career haul of 14 with his most recent coming at the 2008
U.S. Open.
"Winning golf tournaments makes it successful, but winning a
major makes it a great year," Woods told reporters at Firestone
Country Club on Wednesday.
"You can go from having a 'so-so' year to all of a sudden
winning one major and ... it's a great year because you're part
of history when you do something like that.
"Ernie has been consistent this year ... but then all of a
sudden it just jumps you into a different category," he said of
South African Ernie Els who ended a 10-year victory drought at
the majors by winning last month's British Open at Royal Lytham.
Woods was in contention going into the weekend at the last
two majors before fading, finishing joint 21st at the U.S. Open
and tying for third at the British Open.
The final major of the year, the PGA Championship, takes
place next week at Kiawah Island in South Carolina and he would
dearly love to take winning form there from Firestone where he
has triumphed a record seven times.
BEST PLAYERS
"It's nice knowing that we have a big event with the best
players in the world here right before a major championship,"
Woods said of the elite World Golf Championships event.
"This will be a nice way to get our games ready for next
week but also really test us at the same time. Having back to
back championships like this, it's a positive thing."
Woods has generally thrived at Firestone. In 12 appearances
at the tree-lined venue, he has claimed seven titles while his
only finishes outside the top four came in 2011 and last year.
"I look forward to playing it," he said of the par-70
layout. "This is one of my favourites. It's straightforward.
It's right in front of you. There's no tricks. There's no hidden
things."
A year ago, a rusty Woods tied for 37th here after ending a
12-week injury layoff. This week, though, is a very different
story following his wins this season at the Arnold Palmer
Invitational, Memorial tournament and the AT&T National.
"I feel very comfortable where I am at because everything is
progressing," the 35-year-old American said. "This year I've
taken the steps headed in the right direction and shot better
scores and been more consistent.
"When you make changes like I've made in my game, it takes a
little bit of time. But things are starting to click in now and
to have three wins this year, it's headed in the right
direction."
Woods will tee off in Thursday's opening round in the
company of South African Branden Grace.
(Reporting by Mark Lamport-Stokes; Editing by Frank Pingue)