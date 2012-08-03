AKRON, Ohio Aug 3 Tiger Woods has mastered the greens at Firestone Country Club better than anyone else in his career but so far at this week's WGC-Bridgestone Invitational he has been reduced to a mere mortal with his putting.

A seven-times champion in the elite World Golf Championships (WGC) event, Woods totalled 33 putts in Thursday's opening round and then 29 on Friday to trail tournament leader Jim Furyk by 13 shots going into the weekend.

"I'm playing well, that's the thing," a frustrated Woods told reporters after carding a two-over-par 72 on a hot, steamy day at Firestone. "I'm hitting it well. I'm making nothing (with putts).

"Certainly I didn't hit it good enough to be 11 under par, but I certainly hit it good enough to be right there in the top five going into the weekend, no problem at all.

"Yesterday I was three under through 11 (holes). If I would have just kept that pace up through the end of yesterday and into today, I'm fine. But I didn't do that."

Having briefly closed to within three strokes of the lead on Thursday, Woods bogeyed three of his last six holes to end the first round seven off the pace.

While Furyk followed an opening 63 with a 66 on Friday to post an 11-under total of 129, Woods slid further backwards as he mixed two birdies with four bogeys.

"I get in these little spells where it's hot or cold," Woods, a 14-times major winner, said of his putting. "Generally I was a decent putter over the years, but lately it's been very streaky, I'm making everything or I make nothing.

"Today I figured something out finally on the 17th hole, but too little, too late."

PUTTING WOES

With the final major of the year, next week's PGA Championship at Kiawah Island in South Carolina, fast approaching, Woods was confident he would be able to rectify his putting woes.

"Yesterday was bad putts," he said. "Today I had good speed and just still not quite right. And the putts I did (hit) pure, they were just lipping out. So that's fine.

"I just need to get more consistent where I just don't hit a bad putt. As soon as I start doing that, everything will be fine."

Though Woods is a shadow of the dominant golfer who reigned supreme in the late 1990s and early 2000s, he is certainly a much improved player since his game went into decline in 2010 following injuries and the breakdown of his marriage.

He has triumphed a season-high three times on the 2012 PGA Tour with the one glaring hole in his resume a failure to win a major title since the 2008 U.S. Open.

"Winning golf tournaments makes it successful, but winning a major makes it a great year," Woods said earlier this week.

"You can go from having a 'so-so' year to all of a sudden winning one major and ... it's a great year because you're part of history when you do something like that." (Reporting by Mark Lamport-Stokes; Editing by Frank Pingue)