By Mark Lamport-Stokes
| KIAWAH ISLAND, South Carolina
KIAWAH ISLAND, South Carolina Aug 10 For most
of Friday's second round at the PGA Championship, the old Tiger
Woods was back, front and centre, as he holed a series of clutch
putts and maintained a steady course in gusting winds.
On a gruelling day at Kiawah Island in the year's final
major, he one-putted seven of his first nine holes while carding
two birdies, then moved one stroke in front of the field until
he three-putted for bogey at the last.
Though he was annoyed with his untidy finish, Woods was
delighted to hold a share of the lead with Vijay Singh (69) and
Carl Pettersson (74) at four-under 140 after achieving the
target he had set himself.
"Going out today, anything even par or better was going to
be a good score," four-times champion Woods told reporters after
totalling just 26 putts in a one-under-par 71. "That was my
goal, so I went out today and I accomplished that.
"It was a tough, tough day. The ball is oscillating, the
wind is blowing the putter all over the place and the starting
lines are crazy out there off these tee shots.
"But it was blowing all day, for the morning guys and the
afternoon guys, so I don't think anyone had an advantage."
Though Woods has produced good form in fits and starts this
year, winning a season-high three times on the PGA Tour, he has
always judged the true success of his golfing campaigns by the
number of majors won.
He was in contention going into the weekend at the last two
majors before fading, finishing joint 21st at the U.S. Open and
tying for third at the British Open.
"Hey, I'm right there with a chance, and I like that," said
Woods, whose most recent major victory came at the 2008 U.S.
Open. "So I'm playing better to where I'm going to give myself
chances in major championships.
"I've been in this position many times over my career, and
again, we are just at the halfway point. We have a long way to
go and I don't know what the forecast is for tomorrow.
"If it's anything like this over the weekend, with no rain,
it's going to be tough. It's going to be tough to get the ball
close to these holes."
TOUGHEST DAY
On the toughest day ever for scoring at a PGA Championship
with winds gusting up to 38 miles per hour, Woods looked like
the Tiger of old, who many regard as the greatest pressure
putter of all time.
He sank birdie putts from 15 and 40 feet at the second and
fourth, sandwiching a par save from 20 feet at the third.
Woods also rammed in a 10-footer to salvage par at the
579-yard seventh and came agonisingly close to chipping in for
birdie from below the green at the ninth, his ball settling on
the edge of the cup.
"I putted great on the weekend at Akron," he said, referring
to last week's WGC-Bridgestone Invitational where he tied for
eighth. "I was rolling the ball the way that I know I can roll
it, and I just basically carried it over to here this week.
"There were a couple of times today that I got blown and the
putter was wavering all over the place, and I adjusted on the
downswing and got a feel for it and timed it up perfectly and
ended up making it.
"But then there were times when I didn't time it right, the
wind blew me or it let up and my path changed or my body
position changed and I missed it."
In pursuit of his 15th major title, Woods carded one of only
five sub-par rounds at wind-buffeted Kiawah Island on Friday.
The scoring average was 78.11, the highest ever at the PGA
Championship and eclipsing the previous record of 76.8 set in
the opening round of the first strokeplay edition in 1958 at
Llanerch Country Club.
(Reporting by Mark Lamport-Stokes; Editing by John O'Brien)