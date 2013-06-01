Golf-American Thompson leads by two at ANA Inspiration
April 1 American Lexi Thompson built on her success at the ANA Inspiration with a third-round five-under-par 67 on Saturday to grab a two-shot lead heading into the final round.
DUBLIN, Ohio, June 1 A frustrated Tiger Woods matched the second worst score of his professional career as he battled to a seven-over-par 79 in Saturday's weather-delayed third round at the Memorial Tournament.
Woods, a five-times winner at Muirfield Village Golf Club where he is the defending champion, once again struggled with his putting on lightning-fast greens to finish well down the leaderboard at eight-over 224.
He recorded a bogey, two doubles and a triple to reach the turn in eight-over 44, his worst nine as a professional, and declined to speak to reporters after bogeying his final hole, the par-four ninth, to come home in one-under 35.
Woods's 79 matched his second round score at the 2010 Quail Hollow Championship and is eclipsed only by his 81 in brutal weather conditions during the third round of the 2002 British Open at Muirfield in Scotland. (Reporting by Mark Lamport-Stokes; editing by Tony Jimenez)
April 1 American Lexi Thompson built on her success at the ANA Inspiration with a third-round five-under-par 67 on Saturday to grab a two-shot lead heading into the final round.
* Kang vying for late Masters invite (Adds Kang, Fowler quotes)
March 31 South Korea's Kang Sung-hoon, who needs a win this week to earn a U.S. Masters invite, led by six shots after the second round of the Shell Houston Open on Friday while the final Augusta tune-up ended early for a quartet of major champions.