DUBLIN, Ohio, June 1 A frustrated Tiger Woods matched the second worst score of his professional career as he battled to a seven-over-par 79 in Saturday's weather-delayed third round at the Memorial Tournament.

Woods, a five-times winner at Muirfield Village Golf Club where he is the defending champion, once again struggled with his putting on lightning-fast greens to finish well down the leaderboard at eight-over 224.

He recorded a bogey, two doubles and a triple to reach the turn in eight-over 44, his worst nine as a professional, and declined to speak to reporters after bogeying his final hole, the par-four ninth, to come home in one-under 35.

Woods's 79 matched his second round score at the 2010 Quail Hollow Championship and is eclipsed only by his 81 in brutal weather conditions during the third round of the 2002 British Open at Muirfield in Scotland. (Reporting by Mark Lamport-Stokes; editing by Tony Jimenez)