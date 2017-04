LOUISVILLE, Kentucky Aug 8 A badly out-of-sorts Tiger Woods missed the fourth major cut of his professional career after again struggling with his game in the second round of the PGA Championship on Friday.

At a rain-sodden Valhalla Golf Club playing ultra-long, the American former world number one dropped four shots in his first seven holes before carding a three-over-par 74 to make an early exit from the year's fourth and final major. (Reporting by Mark Lamport-Stokes; Editing by Gene Cherry)