By Simon Evans
| ORLANDO, Florida, March 21
ache there are now part of the daily grind for the once-dominant
Tiger Woods as he seeks to find his fitness and form ahead of
the Masters.
Whether or not Woods gets back to his old best and adds to
his 14 majors remains golf's central talking point but one thing
is certain, Tiger is no longer the pristine athlete he once was.
During Wednesday's Pro-Am, a leisurely warm-up for
Thursday's opening round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational,
Woods pulled up on the sixth tee.
"I guess one of the so-called professional photographers
took a picture right in the middle of my downswing. I stopped it
and then felt a pretty good twinge in my back," Woods told
reporters.
"I walked it off and then tried to hit one down there, hit
it in the fairway, but it didn't feel very good. But after a
couple of holes it loosened up and I'm good to go now," he
added.
It was nothing too alarming but coming after Woods' last
tour outing, at the WGC-Cadillac Championship at Doral, when he
walked off midway through his final round complaining of an
Achilles tendon injury, it was another sign of the former world
number one's physical problems.
Asked if he was now resigned to constantly having to deal
with Achilles and knee problems, the four-times Masters winner
replied: "Well, I think as we all know as we age...that's just
the nature of things.
"Just kind of monitor things. I've changed my practice
routine based on that, if things aren't feeling right, I just
won't hit balls for four or five hours. I'll go work on
something else."
Woods, who has had four operations on his left knee as well
as frequent Achilles issues, says he could no longer afford to
keep playing through his problems.
"One of the reasons why I had surgeries is that I would
ignore those and just kind of play through it. I had success,
but the problem is, it was also detrimental at the same time
physically," he said.
"I did play through it and that's one of the reasons why
things happened, why I missed tournaments and why I missed
majors, just look at last year. I played through those type of
things.
"And you know, just trying not to miss tournaments; and it's
hard. It's really hard, because I want to compete, I want to be
out there, sometimes by competing and doing what I did I cost
myself a bunch of tournaments I could have played."
But Woods says that three days of therapy dealt with the
'tightness' in his Achilles from Doral and after playing a round
at Augusta on Sunday and then at the Tavistock Cup on Monday and
Tuesday, he feels as good as he did before his latest setback.
"There's no doubt, and I feel really good now and that's
just because of treatment, I've had some good therapists on
board and they have done some really good work.
"I feel great and that's the nice thing about getting
treatment for three days, just getting off of it and just
working on it two or three times a day, and good to go."
(Editing by Julian Linden)