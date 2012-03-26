By Simon Evans
| March 25
March 25 Tiger Woods said his first win in over
two years on the PGA Tour gave him "pure joy" and that it had
just been a matter of patience to finally get back to winning
ways.
Woods held off Northern Ireland's Graeme McDowell to win the
Arnold Palmer Invitational by five strokes and finally end the
nagging doubts over whether he could ever succeed again.
"It was just pure joy," a smiling Woods told reporters.
"It felt good. This is our progression and were are heading
in the right direction.
"I've gotten better and that's the main thing. If you look
at my results ... I've been close for a number of tournaments
now.
"It was just a matter of staying the course and staying
patient, keep working on fine tuning what we are doing and,
well, here we are," he added.
Woods now has 72 career wins on the PGA Tour after the
longest gap between victories in his career ended on a course
where he has now won seven times.
During his drought, he had to deal with knee and Achilles
injuries and the much publicised fallout from the breakdown of
his marriage and eventual divorce.
The 14-times major winner also went through a major
rebuilding of his swing with coach Sean Foley and the only time
he was able to celebrate was when he won his own tournament, the
non-tour Chevron Challenge, in December.
Woods said his caddie Joe LaCava had sensed that he was
getting close to the breakthrough.
"I've been so close to putting it all together and Joey has
been 'Man, you've been a yard off all year'," he said.
"Sixty five should be the highest number I could possibly
shoot a lot of times but it's just a yard here and a yard there.
I just said, 'be patient, it is coming' and today, when the wind
blew like this, to be able to have that kind of control - it
feels good."
Having broken his PGA Tour drought, all eyes will be on
whether the 36-year-old can take another step closer to Jack
Nicklaus's record of 18 major wins at next month's U.S. Masters.
"I've won here on a few occasions going into Augusta which
has always been a good feeling," he said. "I still have some
work to do but I'm excited about the things that we have
accomplished.
"Each day this week there was a little bit of fine tuning
and we were able to make those adjustments, which was good,
especially with the conditions getting more difficult on the
weekend.
"I was able to hit some really good shots, the last two days
and that's a very good sign going into Augusta.
"You are looking for everything to come together for that
one week. I understand how to play Augusta National and it is
just a matter of executing the game plan," he added.
Victory at Augusta would bring Woods level with Nicklaus on
73 tour wins, nine short of record-holder Sam Snead's 82.
Woods said, however, that the stat would be far from his
mind at Augusta.
"I'm looking forward more to the green jacket part of it
than tying Jack, in that regard," he said.
"I'm looking forward to my opportunities this year. There
are four of them and hopefully I can peak at the right time for
all four of them".
(Reporting By Simon Evans)