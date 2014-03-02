March 2 World number one Tiger Woods pulled out of the Honda Classic during Sunday's final round in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida.

Woods retired after 12 holes at PGA National, where he was five over par for the day and level for the tournament, having struggled to the turn in five-over 40.

There was no immediate word on the reason for the withdrawal of the 14-times major champion.

Woods missed the third-round cut at the Farmers Insurance Open in January after his first PGA Tour start of the year. (Reporting by Andrew Both in Cary, North Carolina; Editing by Mark Lamport-Stokes)