PALM BEACH GARDENS, Florida, March 4 Tiger
Woods produced his best round of golf in over two years on
Sunday and said it is just a matter of time before he wins on
the PGA Tour again.
Woods shot an eight-under 62 at the Honda Classic to finish
two strokes behind winner Rory McIlroy.
It was his best final-round score and while not enough to
dislodge new world number one McIlroy at the top of the
leaderboard it left 14-times major winner Woods a happy man.
"I've been close to shooting this score, or scores like
this. And it was just a matter of time before things all fell
into place," he told reporters.
It was Woods' lowest score since a 62 in the third round of
the 2009 BMW Championship, the last PGA Tour victory for the
former world number one.
The crowd, who have roared him on all week, were at their
most vocal after his superb eagle on the par five 18th, where he
hit a magnificent second shot to the green and then a confident
putt from seven feet.
Finally, Woods is talking about his troubles in the past
tense.
"I think I just need the time. I switched coaches and I got
hurt for most of last year, and I started putting the pieces
together.
"Overall, my finishes have been pretty good since Australia
on. And it was just a matter of keep building, keep sticking
with it, the process.
"Each tournament I've progressed, I've gotten better. And
it's just a matter of time before I put it all together for an
entire tournament," he said.
Woods came into the tournament at the PGA National concerned
about his putting problems but after taking 34 putts in the
opening round, he never had more than 28 the rest of the week.
On Sunday he took just 26.
Woods moves to Doral next week for the WGC-Cadillac
Championship but not surprisingly his mind is already moving
forward to the Masters in April and the possibility of a fifth
win at Augusta.
"I'm thrilled at the fact that each and every week, my game
has gotten better. Each tournament it's gotten better, and
that's the whole idea heading into April."
(Reporting By Simon Evans; Editing by Peter Rutherford)