By Mark Lamport-Stokes

LOUISVILLE, Kentucky, Aug 8 A badly out-of-sorts Tiger Woods missed the fourth major cut of his professional career after again struggling with his game in the second round of the PGA Championship on Friday.

At a rain-sodden Valhalla Golf Club playing ultra-long, the American former world number one dropped four shots in his first seven holes before carding a three-over-par 74 to make an early exit from the year's fourth and final major.

Woods only pronounced himself fit to compete at Valhalla on the eve of the tournament following a back scare he suffered at last week's WGC-Bridgestone Invitational in Ohio.

The 14-times major champion, who had surgery in March to treat a pinched nerve in his back, looked rusty in both rounds at the PGA Championship as he posted a six-over total of 148.

With the cut projected to fall at one-over, Woods comfortably missed out on advancing into the third round.

By some distance the leading player of his generation and arguably of all time, he had previously missed the cut as a professional at the 2006 U.S. Open, 2009 British Open and 2011 PGA Championship. (Reporting by Mark Lamport-Stokes; Editing by Gene Cherry)