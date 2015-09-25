ATLANTA Jason Day and Jordan Spieth, who took turns this year dominating the golf scene, were background players on Thursday as neither was able to summon their magic in Thursday's first round of the Tour Championship.

"It was a bit of a boring round, which is normally good," said Masters and U.S. Open winner Spieth, who shot a two-under 68 to stand five shots behind leader Henrik Stenson of Sweden.

"Just needed to get more dialled in with my wedges and to have better opportunities to make shorter length birdie putts."

Day looked to be enjoying his first round as a world number one when he roared from the gate with three birdies in a row before knocking his tee shot out of bounds on the fifth hole on the way to a triple-bogey seven in his round of 69.

"I wish I could say that I was a machine and I can hit it straight down the gut every single time, 315 yards," said the 27-year-old Australian, who seemed just that in winning four of his last six events.

"But unfortunately, as humans we're going to make some errors.

"To make triple was pretty disappointing, but it's early on in the tournament, so I can't dwell on that."

DUE FOR A SLIP

Day, whose red-hot form produced runaway scores at the PGA Championship and in FedExCup wins at The Barclays and last week's BMW Championship, may have been due for a slip.

His lost tee shot at the 520-yard, par-four fifth bounced off a tree and jumped over a fence.

"That didn't help. But once again, things happen. It's done. I just got to focus on trying to shoot a low score tomorrow and move on from there."

Spieth showed his growing frustration by shouting at himself and the ball after errant shots.

"It's just a matter of me trying to square the club face and without fear," the 22-year-old Texan said. "There's just a bit of fear there."

Spieth expressed concern about hitting the ball too far left.

"Just very frustrating because I know what it is and I just couldn't stop it for a little while today," he said. "But with that struggle, I still shot two-under."

Spieth, a paragon of consistency earlier this season, missed two cuts during the FedExCup playoffs.

"It's been a bit of a struggle in the playoffs here, whether it was ball striking one day, putting the next," he said. "Today was definitely an off day, slightly off day with both."

Day said getting over a disappointing round was part of the challenge.

"That's how the best players in the world do it, and if I can do that, hopefully I'm close to the lead by Sunday," he said.

