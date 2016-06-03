May 14, 2016; Ponte Vedra Beach, FL, USA; Ian Poulter putts on the 18th green during the third round of the 2016 Players Championship golf tournament at TPC Sawgrass - Stadium Course. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

LONDON Ian Poulter's hopes of playing in this year's Ryder Cup are in doubt because of arthritic problems in his right foot, the 40-year-old Briton said on Friday.

"I am obviously disappointed to be in this situation, especially during a Ryder Cup year," Poulter, an inspirational member of Europe's last five teams, was quoted as saying on the BBC.

"Right now, rest and rehab take priority."

Poulter, ranked 85th in the world, is likely to be out of action for four months, British media reported.

Having won Ryder Cup 14 points from a possible 18 in his career, Poulter would probably have been awarded a captain's pick by Darren Clarke for this year's match against the United States at Hazeltine, Minnesota.

Poulter was credited with sparking Europe's magnificent fightback victory at Medinah in 2012 when he birdied his last five holes in the final fourball match.

