By Michael Davis
| MELBOURNE
MELBOURNE Nov 17 International captain Greg
Norman was confident the 'RM boys' would make full use of their
local knowledge at the Presidents Cup but Aaron Baddeley and
Geoff Ogilvy failed to pick up maximum points on Thursday.
The two Australian players, who know the Royal Melbourne
course like the back of their hands, should have won their
foursomes matches against the United States but walked away all
square after making a meal of the closing holes.
Baddeley burned the edge of the cup at the 17th with a short
putt before inexplicably hitting one of the worst shots of the
day -- a fat three-wood that dug a huge divot on the tee and
sent the ball deep into the right rough.
Jason Day could then only come out sideways back on to
the fairway. Baddeley hit a reasonable third beyond the hole but
his partner failed to make his long putt.
That left opponents Dustin Johnson and Matt Kuchar to chalk
up a regulation par four to earn half a point as the U.S. ended
the day with a 4-2 overall lead.
Baddeley was left baffled by his woeful drive.
"I wasn't that nervous on that last tee shot. I don't know
what happened, it was weird. I just hit a terrible shot," he
told reporters.
Day remained upbeat despite having to make do with half a
point.
"People hit bad shots everywhere whether it's the first
hole, the second hole or even the 18th hole," he said.
"It just happens and unfortunately it happened on 18 but we
are going to pick ourselves up and get into tomorrow. We have
not lost it yet.
"We still have a lot of golf to be played. There's three
more days."
Norman said Baddeley just had to move on.
"He's carrying the weight of everybody else," said the
skipper. "I said, 'Look, just keep your head high -- just suck
it up.
"It's over and done with. It's water over the dam and just
accept it."
Ogilvy and South African Charl Schwartzel were all square
with Bill Haas and Nick Watney playing the last before the
Australian also carved his tee shot into the right rough.
The International pairing had led for 15 of the 18 holes but
again had to be satisfied with half a point.
(Editing by Tony Jimenez. To query or comment on this story
email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)
Please double-click on for more golf stories