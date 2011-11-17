MELBOURNE Nov 17 International captain Greg Norman was confident the 'RM boys' would make full use of their local knowledge at the Presidents Cup but Aaron Baddeley and Geoff Ogilvy failed to pick up maximum points on Thursday.

The two Australian players, who know the Royal Melbourne course like the back of their hands, should have won their foursomes matches against the United States but walked away all square after making a meal of the closing holes.

Baddeley burned the edge of the cup at the 17th with a short putt before inexplicably hitting one of the worst shots of the day -- a fat three-wood that dug a huge divot on the tee and sent the ball deep into the right rough.

Jason Day could then only come out sideways back on to the fairway. Baddeley hit a reasonable third beyond the hole but his partner failed to make his long putt.

That left opponents Dustin Johnson and Matt Kuchar to chalk up a regulation par four to earn half a point as the U.S. ended the day with a 4-2 overall lead.

Baddeley was left baffled by his woeful drive.

"I wasn't that nervous on that last tee shot. I don't know what happened, it was weird. I just hit a terrible shot," he told reporters.

Day remained upbeat despite having to make do with half a point.

"People hit bad shots everywhere whether it's the first hole, the second hole or even the 18th hole," he said.

"It just happens and unfortunately it happened on 18 but we are going to pick ourselves up and get into tomorrow. We have not lost it yet.

"We still have a lot of golf to be played. There's three more days."

Norman said Baddeley just had to move on.

"He's carrying the weight of everybody else," said the skipper. "I said, 'Look, just keep your head high -- just suck it up.

"It's over and done with. It's water over the dam and just accept it."

Ogilvy and South African Charl Schwartzel were all square with Bill Haas and Nick Watney playing the last before the Australian also carved his tee shot into the right rough.

The International pairing had led for 15 of the 18 holes but again had to be satisfied with half a point.

(Editing by Tony Jimenez. To query or comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)

Please double-click on for more golf stories