DUBLIN, Ohio Oct 6 Fresh off his third consecutive victory as captain of the United States Presidents Cup team on Sunday, American Fred Couples said he is stepping down from the position.

Couples, 54, has been in charge of the American team for the last three Presidents Cup events but said he has no desire to shoot for a fourth consecutive win over the Internationals when the biennial competition resumes in South Korea in 2015.

"A three-peat's good enough for me," Couples told NBC after Tiger Woods made the clinching putt at Muirfield Village Golf Club that gave the Americans an 18-1/2 to 15-1/2 win over the Internationals to maintain their dominance of the event. (Reporting by Simon Evans; Editing by Frank Pingue)