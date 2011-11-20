MELBOURNE, Nov 20 Presidents Cup results
after the United States won the ninth edition against the
Internationals at Royal Melbourne Golf Club on Sunday (tabulated
under year, venue and scores):
2011 - Royal Melbourne Golf Club, Melbourne, Australia
United States 19, Internationals 15
2009 - Harding Park Golf Course, San Francisco
United States 19-1/2, Internationals 14-1/2
2007 - Royal Montreal Golf Club, Montreal, Canada
United States 19-1/2, Internationals 14-1/2
2005 - Robert Trent Jones Golf Club, Virginia
United States 18-1/2, Internationals 15-1/2
2003 - Fancourt Hotel and Country Club, George, South Africa
Internationals 17, United States 17
2000 - Robert Trent Jones Golf Club, Virginia
United States 21-1/2, Internationals 10-1/2
1998 - Royal Melbourne, Melbourne, Australia
Internationals 20-1/2, United States 11-1/2
1996 - Robert Trent Jones Golf Club, Virginia
United States 16-1/2, Internationals 15-1/2
1994 - Robert Trent Jones Golf Club, Virginia
United States 20, Internationals 12
