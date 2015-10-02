Oct 2 J.B. Holmes will replace the injured Jim Furyk on the U.S. Presidents Cup team for next week's matches in South Korea, with Furyk attending the biennial team competition as an assistant captain, U.S. captain Jay Haas said on Friday.

Furyk was unable to compete in the match play event against the International Team in Incheon starting on Oct. 8 because of an ongoing wrist injury. He becomes the fourth assistant, joining Fred Couples, Davis Love III and Steve Stricker.

The long-hitting, four-times PGA Tour winner Holmes, who was 12th in the final U.S. Cup standings, will round out the 12-man team.

"Jim did everything he could to be ready, and I'm sad that he won't be able to play," Haas said in a statement about Furyk, who would have been playing in his eighth Presidents Cup. "He's a totally selfless team player who will be missed.

"Even though he won't be able to play, to have both (wife) Tabitha and him in Korea will be a boost to the entire team."

Haas noted that Holmes is in good form, having logged two top 10s to end the PGA Tour's four-event FedExCup Playoffs with a flourish and cap a successful season.

"J.B. is excited for the opportunity and will be ready to play," said the captain.

Holmes, who won this year's Shell Houston Open and had two runner-up finishes on the 2014-15 PGA Tour, felt badly for Furyk.

"My heart goes out to Jim because I know how much the Presidents Cup means to him," said Holmes, who played on the winning U.S. Ryder Cup team at Valhalla in Kentucky in 2008.

"He has been a leader for our team for many years and he will be greatly missed. I am, however, very honoured and excited to get the call."

Furyk, 45, was forced to withdraw from the final two FedExCup events to rehabilitate a bone contusion on his wrist and has not healed enough for him to compete at Jack Nicklaus Golf Club.

"There is nothing I take more pride in than representing the United States in the Presidents Cup and the Ryder Cup, and I am deeply disappointed that I will have to withdraw...," said Furyk, who partnered with Haas in the 2003 Presidents Cup in South Africa.

"I'm very grateful to accept the invitation to be part of the team as assistant captain." (Reporting by Larry Fine in New York; Editing by Mark Lamport-Stokes)