DUBLIN, Ohio Oct 5 Torrential rain forced play to be suspended at the weather-hit Presidents Cup on Saturday as puddles formed on greens and fairways after the United States had seized early control of the fourball matches.

However, the thunderstorm was expected to pass through the area relatively quickly and maintenance crews were already working hard to prepare the greens at Muirfield Village Golf Club for a resumption.

On a rain-soaked layout where preferred lies were in operation, the Americans were looking to build on an overall lead of 6-1/2 points to 5-1/2 established earlier in the day when the opening foursomes were completed.

In the first match out, Phil Mickelson and Keegan Bradley came back from two down after seven holes and were two up on South African Ernie Els and Zimbabwe's Brendon de Jonge after 14.

Chants of "USA, USA" rang out as the Americans birdied eight and nine to get back to all square and Mickelson sank birdie putts from eight feet at the 12th and from 10 feet at the 13th to put them ahead.

Bill Haas and Webb Simpson were four up on Argentina's Angel Cabrera and South African Branden Grace after 13 holes while Brandt Snedeker and Hunter Mahan were two up on South Africans Louis Oosthuizen and Charl Schwartzel, after 12.

The only blue number on the leaderboard for the Internationals came from the bottom match where Masters champion Adam Scott of Australia and Japan's Hideki Matsuyama were one up on American heavyweights Tiger Woods and Matt Kuchar after 11 holes.

Australian Jason Day and Canada's Graham DeLaet were all square with Steve Stricker and Jordan Spieth after 14 holes in a nip-and-tuck encounter.

Following lengthy weather delays on each of the first two days, the players face the prospect of a marathon Saturday as organizers strive to get the Presidents Cup back on schedule.

Once the five fourball matches finish, five more foursomes were scheduled to be played, though further thunderstorms have been forecast for later in the afternoon.

Earlier in the day, the U.S. split the delayed opening foursomes matches 3-3 to hold an overall one-point lead.

Woods and Kuchar maintained their perfect record with a 4&2 victory over good friends Oosthuizen and Schwartzel, while Stricker and Spieth also stayed unbeaten with a 2&1 win over Grace and South Africa's Richard Sterne.

Cabrera and Australian Marc Leishman earned the first point of the day for the Internationals with a closely contested 2&1 victory over Simpson and Snedeker before Scott and Matsuyama followed suit with a 2&1 win over Zach Johnson and Jason Dufner. (Reporting by Mark Lamport-Stokes; Editing by Julian Linden)