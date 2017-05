Sept 8 Jay Haas sprang something of a surprise in opting for experience while Nick Price banked on form and 'home' advantage when they announced their captain's picks on Tuesday for next month's Presidents Cup in Incheon, South Korea.

Haas chose his son, Bill Haas, and Cup veteran Phil Mickelson as his wild cards for the U.S. team.

Price went for Australian Steven Bowditch and Korean Bae Sang-moon to round out his 12-man International lineup. (Reporting by Mark Lamport-Stokes in Las Vegas; Editing by Andrew Both)