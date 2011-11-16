MELBOURNE Nov 16 South Korea has been
chosen to host the 2015 Presidents Cup, U.S. PGA Tour
Commissioner Tim Finchem said on Wednesday.
"I'm pleased to announce that in 2015 the Presidents Cup
will be staged in South Korea," Finchem told reporters at the
2011 Presidents Cup at Royal Melbourne Golf Club on Wednesday.
"This is an exciting announcement, it comes with the
recognition of the development of elite players in Korea and in
Asia generally."
