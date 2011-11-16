MELBOURNE Nov 16 South Korea has been chosen to host the 2015 Presidents Cup, U.S. PGA Tour Commissioner Tim Finchem said on Wednesday.

"I'm pleased to announce that in 2015 the Presidents Cup will be staged in South Korea," Finchem told reporters at the 2011 Presidents Cup at Royal Melbourne Golf Club on Wednesday.

"This is an exciting announcement, it comes with the recognition of the development of elite players in Korea and in Asia generally." (Reporting by Ian Ransom; Editing by Peter Rutherford; To query or comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)

