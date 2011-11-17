* Woods shakes hands with former caddy Williams
* Suffers worst ever Presidents Cup defeat to Scott and Choi
* U.S. profit from Australians' nervy finish
(adds quotes, details)
By Ian Ransom
MELBOURNE, Nov 17 The United States recovered
from a stunning collapse by Tiger Woods and Steve Stricker to
take a 4-2 lead in the Presidents Cup at the end of Thursday's
opening foursomes as the nervous hosts stumbled late in the day.
Woods and former caddy Steve Williams had moved to defuse
tensions following the New Zealander's recent racial slur, the
pair shaking hands at the Royal Melbourne Golf Club's first tee
on the opening day of the biennial tournament.
But the former world number one and playing partner Stricker
looked far from comfortable thereafter, as they crashed to a 7&6
loss to Australia's Adam Scott and South Korean KJ Choi.
The U.S. made light of the pair's struggles, however, and it
was their opponents who crumbled in front of packed galleries
when the heat was on.
Having led in five of the six groups, the Australian-stacked
Internationals faltered late in their rounds as their
traditional weakness in foursomes came back to haunt them.
Their team trailing 3 1/2 points to 1 1/2, the final
all-Australian pairing of Aaron Baddeley and Jason Day blew the
chance to take the last point against Dustin Johnson and Matt
Kuchar.
Baddeley burned the rim on a short putt that would have
sealed the win on 17, then duffed his tee-shot into the right
rough on the last as the nerves set in. Johnson calmly sank a
six-footer to steal a half-point for the defending champions.
"Sometimes I know I feel probably worse than Aaron feels,
because you know how he feels," Internationals captain Greg
Norman told reporters.
"He hit one bad shot in 18 holes. If he looks back over it,
all of the great putts he made and all of the great shots he
hit, take all of those away from the day, don't take away that
poor tee shot on 18."
The pairing of Australia's Geoff Ogilvy and Charl Schwartzel
were almost as profligate, surrendering a two-up lead in the
last four holes to halve their match with Bill Haas and Nick
Watney.
"Well, obviously, point-wise, we are more excited than we
were an hour and a half before the day ended," U.S. captain Fred
Couples said.
"But that's happened before, and our guys fought hard."
Couples paid tribute to the grit his players displayed late
in the day but would also have been delighted with the
performance of his first pair, Bubba Watson and Webb Simpson.
The Presidents Cup debutants were a model of composure as
they hauled in Ernie Els and Ryo Ishikawa to give the United
States a 1-0 lead.
'DAVID AND GOLIATH'
The Americans quelled early jitters to come back from
two-down after the first four holes and post an emphatic 4&2 win
when Els conceded the match after missing a long birdie putt.
"I woke up this morning because I knew I was so nervous,"
26-year-old Simpson said. "To be honest I was just thinking
about the story of David and Goliath out there."
Woods and Stricker, who became the first pairing to win all
four of their matches at the 2009 edition in San Francisco, were
the sixth and final group out but trudged back to the clubhouse
with four matches still to finish.
Both players struggled off the tee and on the fairways as
Scott and Choi combined sublimely to slam the door on the 12th
hole following a masterclass of putting and bunker play.
"We were just slightly off. On a golf course like this, it
doesn't take much," said Woods after suffering his worst
Presidents Cup loss in seven campaigns.
"They partnered up well, shot four-under on us, and we just
couldn't get any kind of pressure on them."
Couples has split the pairing for Friday's four-ball
matches, with Woods to partner Johnson against Day and Baddeley.
Stricker teams up with Kuchar for South Korea's YE Yang and
Australian Robert Allenby.
Hunter Mahan and David Toms were almost as ruthless as Scott
and Choi as they handed hapless Yang and his compatriot Kim
Kyung-tae a bruising 6&5 thrashing.
Phil Mickelson also enjoyed a lopsided 4&3 victory, his
first Presidents Cup win outside North America, as he and Jim
Furyk prevailed in a battle of veterans against South African
Retief Goosen and Allenby.
(Editing by John O'Brien; To query or comment on this story
email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)
Please double-click on:
for more golf stories