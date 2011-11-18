* US take 7-5 lead into weekend
* Players struggle in "crazy" conditions
MELBOURNE, Nov 18 The United States
maintained their grip on the Presidents Cup on Friday, holding
off a late charge by the Internationals to split the opening
four-ball matches 3-3 as the Royal Melbourne course bared its
teeth amid searing northerly winds.
With the temperature soaring above 34 degrees Celsius and
swirling gusts buffeting the famed sandbelt course, players on
both teams were dumbstruck by the pace of the flint-hard greens
but the U.S. made enough of their chances to hold a 7-5 lead
going into the weekend.
Phil Mickelson, who teamed up with Jim Furyk again to down
Australia's Adam Scott and Kim Kyung-tae 2&1 for the pair's
second win, described the conditions as "crazy".
"This was a case where we're trying to read the wind on the
putts," the four-times major champion said in a greenside
interview. "I hit a couple of good putts that didn't go in and
it kind of affected my confidence."
After stumbling with a late bout of nerves in Thursday's
opening foursomes, the Internationals showed grit to grind out
three tense victories to square the day's ledger.
Aaron Baddeley gained a measure of redemption following his
meltdown at the 18th tee on Thursday, calmly sinking the winning
putt from four feet on the last after carrying his wayward
playing partner Jason Day to a one-up victory over Tiger Woods
and Dustin Johnson.
"I was super disappointed yesterday because Jason played so
well yesterday and I really feel like I let him down and the
team down a little bit," the Australian told reporters.
"So to be able to bounce back today and get out there on a
tough day and do the job, it was good."
His compatriot Geoff Ogilvy also showed nerves of steel to
roll in the winner on the 18th against Bill Haas and Nick
Watney.
LOP-SIDED
South Africans Retief Goosen and Charl Schwartzel notched
the Internationals' final point with a 2&1 victory over Hunter
Mahan and David Toms.
While the points were shared, the Americans could claim the
moral victory, as three of their pairings enjoyed lop-sided
victories to silence the packed galleries at Royal Melbourne.
U.S. captain Fred Couples's decision to split Woods and
Stricker paid off well for one half, as Stricker's playing
partner Matt Kuchar notched four birdies in his first 12 holes.
Kuchar rolled a 40-feet putt from the apron of the 12th
which burned the edge of a greenside bunker before dropping into
the cup to the delight of spectators as the pairing marched to a
crushing 4&3 victory over Australia's Robert Allenby and YE Yang
of South Korea.
Presidents Cup rookies Bubba Watson and Webb Simpson made it
two in a row over South Africa's Ernie Els and Japan's Ryo
Ishikawa, sealing a 3&1 victory on the 17th hole.
They were rewarded with a third match-up against Allenby and
Ogilvy in Saturday's final foursomes.
"I'm riding his coat-tails pretty good right now so that's
how we got two Ws (wins) out of it," answered Watson when asked
whether he hoped to be paired with Simpson again.
Woods, who proved a controversial captain's pick, remains
his team's only player not to reap a point.
"We are up by two points, and that's really all I care about
at the moment. And I would say Tiger does the same," said
Couples.
The players wrap up the final foursomes and four-ball
matches on Saturday, with a change in the weather expected to
bring rain showers and a wind from the south.
"Anyone breaking par, it's an astonishing score, but it's
there if you play great shots," said former U.S. Open champion
Ogilvy, who owns a house near the course.
"It's frustrating to play, but it's also great fun to play
like that for anyone that has not seen Royal Melbourne in
weather like that before."
