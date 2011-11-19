(Adds quotes, details)
* U.S. take 13-9 lead
* Americans need five wins to seal victory
* Foursomes hurt Internationals again
By Ian Ransom
MELBOURNE, Nov 19 South Korea's Kim
Kyung-tae drained a clutch putt on the 18th hole to beat Tiger
Woods in their four-ball match and give the Internationals a
glimmer of hope with the Americans closing in on a seventh
Presidents Cup victory on Saturday.
Partnered with YE Yang, Kim's six-foot knee-trembler in
front of a massive gallery at Royal Melbourne sealed a 1-up
victory over Woods and Dustin Johnson as the Internationals
edged the United States 3-2 in the four-ball matches.
Having dominated the morning foursomes 4-1 on a wet and
windy day, the U.S. carry a 13-9 point lead into Sunday and need
only five wins from the 12 singles matches to clinch their
fourth straight trophy at the venue of their sole loss in 1998.
"We will get the old guys, as we did get a couple of guys on
the team bus to tell them, this isn't far from over, and you
need to go out and everyone needs to win a point," U.S. captain
Fred Couples told reporters.
"That's kind of the game plan ... Once they tee off on
number one, they are pretty much on their own."
Kim and Yang's personal triumph marked a banner day for
South Korea as KJ Choi partnered with Australia's Geoff Ogilvy
to defeat Steve Stricker and Matt Kuchar 1-up.
But the Internationals' traditional weakness in the
alternate shot format may ultimately prove decisive as the
disparate band of nations once again failed to gel.
Having lost 4-2 in Thursday's foursomes, they finished 8-3
for the tournament in the format, which the U.S. play on
alternate years in the Ryder Cup.
"It's a hell of a tough task. I've seen so many captains
come and go, and you know, we still haven't got the formula
right," said South Africa's Ernie Els.
"But it's a difficult thing to get going. But once that
clicks, you know, this could be a lot different. But we've got
to find that formula."
Retief Goosen and fellow South African Charl Schwartzel
ended the dream run of Webb Simpson and Bubba Watson in the
first four-ball match but the Americans hit back through Billy
Haas and Hunter Mahan.
Mahan rolled in a 22-foot putt on the par-four 17th to seal
a 2&1 win over Australians Aaron Baddeley and Jason Day and
celebrated a win in an atmosphere he likened to the Ryder Cup.
"I thought we were going to have a pretty good afternoon and
just turned windy and cold and rainy and felt like we were back
in England," he said.
"And (the spectators) were singing -- they were very
boisterous today, playing with Aaron and Jason."
Adam Scott, who partnered Els, had a chance to steal a late
half-point against Jim Furyk and Nick Watney on the 18th, but
his long putt slid right of the hole as the Americans won the
final match-up 1-up to snatch back the momentum at the close.
The U.S. were earlier sparked by a third lead-off win by Cup
debutants Watson and Simpson, who marched to a 3&2 win over
Australians Robert Allenby and Ogilvy, their third straight
victory.
Mahan and David Toms had teamed up to thrash Goosen and
Schwartzel 5&4 while Woods broke his points drought by teaming
up with Johnson to down Adam Scott and Choi 3&2.
Phil Mickelson and Furyk closed out their third successive
win with a 2&1 victory over Baddeley and Day.
Japan's Ryo Ishikawa provided a rare bright bright patch on
a gloomy morning for the Internationals with some brilliant
clutch putting late in his match-up with Els to win a point
against Haas and Kuchar.
He finished off nervelessly sinking a five-footer to seal
the win and give the pair a breakthrough victory after two
straight losses to Watson and Simpson in their opening matches.
Staring at his second straight Cup defeat as captain against
Couples, this time on home soil, Greg Norman tried to keep
positive in the face of the mammoth task to upend the Americans
on Sunday.
"Right now, we have got our backs against the wall, no
question about it, and you've got to believe that you can come
back," he said. "I believe the guys can."
