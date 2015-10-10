INCHEON, South Korea Oct 10 Melbourne has been selected to host the Presidents Cup team golf event in 2019, PGA Tour Commissioner Tim Finchem announced on Saturday.

The bienniel event, which pits the United States against a team of International golfers minus Europeans, returns to American soil in 2017 at Liberty National in New Jersey before moving to Melbourne two years later.

The 11th edition is currently underway in Incheon, South Korea, where the Americans are looking for a ninth win and the Internationals just their second. (Reporting by Peter Rutherford; Editing by Amlan Chakraborty)