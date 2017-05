INCHEON, South Korea Oct 11 The United States won the Presidents Cup for the ninth time in 11 editions of the event after beating the International team 15.5 to 14.5 at Jack Nicklaus Golf Club Korea on Sunday.

Bill Haas, the son of skipper Jay and a captain's pick for the biennial event, scored the winning point by beating South Korean Bae Sang-moon two up in the last of the day's 12 singles matches. (Editing by Amlan Chakraborty)