MELBOURNE Nov 20 The United States
clinched their fourth successive Presidents Cup on Sunday after
winning their fifth singles match against the Internationals at
Royal Melbourne Golf Club.
Tiger Woods put the result beyond doubt by taking the
winning point against Aaron Baddeley of Australia on the 15th
green as the United States sealed their seventh trophy in the
tournament's ninth edition.
