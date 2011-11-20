MELBOURNE Nov 20 The United States clinched their fourth successive Presidents Cup on Sunday after winning their fifth singles match against the Internationals at Royal Melbourne Golf Club.

Tiger Woods put the result beyond doubt by taking the winning point against Aaron Baddeley of Australia on the 15th green as the United States sealed their seventh trophy in the tournament's ninth edition.

