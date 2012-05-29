May 29 Fred Couples will return for a third
stint as U.S. captain for the 2013 Presidents Cup while
Zimbabwe's Nick Price will lead the International team at the
biennial event, the PGA Tour said on Tuesday.
The Presidents Cup, which pits a 12-man team from the United
States against a line-up of international players from outside
Europe, will be played at Muirfield Village in Dublin, Ohio,
during the first week of October 2013.
"Fred Couples and Nick Price will both bring a wealth of
enthusiasm and experience to their respective teams for the
Presidents Cup 2013, which will only serve to continue the
momentum and success of the past nine events," PGA Tour
Commissioner Tim Finchem said in a statement.
Couples steered the U.S. team to victory in 2009 and 2011
and will try to become the first Presidents Cup captain to win
three times, while World Golf Hall of Famer Price will be making
his debut as captain.
"It's an amazing honor to be selected to serve as U.S. Team
captain again in 2013," said Couples, who is competing at this
week's Memorial tournament as a sponsor's exemption. "The
Presidents Cup has been a huge part of my career and my life.
Price will have the distinction of being the captain with
the most Presidents Cup experience as a player after competing
for the International team five times.
Last November, the U.S. Team captured the Presidents Cup for
a seventh time. The lone win by the International team came at
the 1998 event in Melbourne, Australia, while the 2003 Cup
competition ended in a tie.
"Ever since playing in the inaugural Presidents Cup in 1994,
it has been an event that has meant so much to me, and I have
looked forward to the opportunity of captaining what I know will
be a very strong International team," said Price."
