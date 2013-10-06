Oct 6 The individual record of players from both
teams at the 2013 Presidents Cup, where the United States beat
the Internationals 18-1/2 to 15-1/2 on Sunday (tabulate under
player, number of matches played, record (wins-losses-halves)
and points won:
UNITED STATES
Tiger Woods Five 4-1-0 4.0
Matt Kucher Five 3-2-0 3.0
Steve Stricker Five 3-2-0 3.0
Zach Johnson Four 3-1-0 3.0
Jason Dufner Four 3-1-0 3.0
Webb Simpson Five 2-1-2 3.0
Bill Haas Five 2-2-1 2.5
Keegan Bradley Five 2-2-1 2.5
Phil Mickelson Five 2-2-1 2.5
Brandt Snedeker Five 2-3-0 2.0
Jordan Spieth Four 2-2-0 2.0
Hunter Mahan Four 2-2-0 2.0
INTERNATIONALS
Jason Day Five 3-1-1 3.5
Graham DeLaet Five 3-1-1 3.5
Ernie Els Five 3-2-0 3.0
Adam Scott Five 2-2-1 2.5
Angel Cabrera Four 2-2-0 2.0
Charl Schwartzel Five 2-3-0 2.0
Brendon de Jonge Five 2-3-0 2.0
Marc Leishman Four 2-2-0 2.0
Louis Oosthuizen Five 1-3-1 1.5
Hideki Matsuyama Five 1-3-1 1.5
Richard Stern Four 0-4-0 0.0
Branden Grace Four 0-4-0 0.0
(Compiled by Julian Linden in Dublin, Ohio; Editing by Frank
Pingue)