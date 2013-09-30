Sept 30 Brief profiles of the 12-man International team which will take on holders the United States in the 2013 Presidents Cup at Muirfield Village Golf Club in Dublin, Ohio from Oct. 3-6:

Adam Scott (Australia)

Age: 33

World Ranking: 2

PGA Tour victories: 10

European Tour victories: 9

Was something of a surprise pick by captain Greg Norman for the 2009 Presidents Cup during a sharp downturn in form but has not looked back since then. Clinched his first major title at the Masters in April and has become a regular contender in golf's biggest events. Will be one of the on-course leaders for the Internationals.

Previous Presidents Cup appearances: 2003, 2005, 2007, 2009, 2011

Presidents Cup record: 10-13-2

Charl Schwartzel (South Africa)

Age: 29

World Ranking: 19

PGA Tour victories: 1

European Tour victories: 8

Performed well on his Presidents Cup debut in Melbourne two years ago and is expected to be one of the big guns on Nick Price's team. A former Masters champion who makes a lot of birdies, he is likely to be paired up with long-time friend and compatriot Louis Oosthuizen at Muirfield Village.

Previous Presidents Cup appearances: 2011

Presidents Cup record: 3-1-1

Jason Day (Australia)

Age: 25

World Ranking: 16

PGA Tour victories: 1

One of the best ball-strikers in the game with abundant talent, Day has already made a habit of flourishing on golf's biggest stages in a career which is still in its infancy, finishing runner-up three times at the majors in the past three years. Though he has triumphed only once on the PGA Tour, he is capable of beating anyone in the game when on form.

Previous Presidents Cup appearances: 2011

Presidents Cup record: 1-3-1

Ernie Els (South Africa)

Age: 43

World Ranking: 23

PGA Tour victories: 19

European Tour victories: 28

A Presidents Cup veteran who will be playing on the International team for a record-tying eighth time, the 'Big Easy' will be a natural on-course leader at Muirfield Village, along with Scott. Els has regained much more consistency through improved putting over the past year or so and captain Price will rely on him for point production.

Previous Presidents Cup appearances: 1996, 1998, 2000, 2003, 2007, 2009, 2011

Presidents Cup record: 17-16-2

Louis Oosthuizen (South Africa)

Age: 30

World Ranking: 29

PGA Tour victories: 1

European Tour victories: 6

Renowned for having one of the best swings in the game, Oosthuizen won his first major title at the 2010 British Open. However, he will arrive at Muirfield Village under something of a question mark, having only returned to competitive golf at last week's Alfred Dunhill Links Championship in Scotland after being sidelined with a neck and back injury since July.

Previous Presidents Cup appearances: None

Hideki Matsuyama (Japan)

Age: 21

World Ranking: 30

PGA Tour victories: 0

Japan Golf Tour victories: 4

Richly talented, he won the Asian Amateur title in 2010 and 2011 to qualify for the Masters the following years and made the cut at Augusta National on both occasions. Turned professional in April and proved he can compete with the game's best, recording top-10s at the U.S. Open and British Open. Many expect him to enjoy a better career than his compatriot Ryo Ishikawa.

Previous Presidents Cup appearances: None

Branden Grace (South Africa)

Age: 25

World Ranking: 38

PGA Tour victories: 0

European Tour victories: 4

Made a huge splash on the European Tour last season, winning four times before ending his campaign in sixth place in the Race to Dubai. His technique has earned high praise from fellow South African Gary Player. Has performed consistently this year and comfortably qualified for his first Presidents Cup as one of seven rookies on the International team.

Previous Presidents Cup appearances: None

Graham DeLaet (Canada)

Age: 31

World Ranking: 32

PGA Tour victories: 0

Canadian Tour victories: 3

An excellent ball-striker who could be paired with virtually anyone on the International team, DeLaet earned an automatic Presidents Cup spot with a storming run in the FedExCup playoffs, finishing joint second at The Barclays and tying for third at the Deutsche Bank Championship.

Previous Presidents Cup appearances: None

Richard Sterne (South Africa)

Age: 32

World Ranking: 41

PGA Tour victories: 0

European Tour victories: 6

A top amateur before he turned professional in 2001, Sterne has won six times on the European Tour where he has developed a reputation for being an accurate ball-striker with an excellent short game. Has played very little golf on the PGA Tour but recorded five top-25s in just seven starts this year, with a best finish of joint ninth at the WGC-Bridgestone Invitational.

Previous Presidents Cup appearances: None

Angel Cabrera (Argentina)

Age: 44

World Ranking: 51

PGA Tour victories: 2

European Tour victories: 5

A passionate and very gifted player, 'El Pato' has made a habit in recent years of thriving at the majors while often struggling in the lesser events. Lost out in a playoff to Scott for this year's Masters and, like the Australian, will be one of the leaders on the International team. A double major winner, Cabrera hits the ball a long way and loves to attack the flags.

Previous Presidents Cup appearances: 2005, 2007, 2009

Presidents Cup record: 4-6-3

Brendon de Jonge (Zimbabwe)

Age: 33

World Ranking: 63

PGA Tour victories: 0

Nationwide Tour victories: 1

A birdie machine, de Jonge was one of two wildcard picks for the International team by his long-time idol and fellow Zimbabwean Price, edging out South African Tim Clark for the final spot. Has produced excellent form in recent weeks with eight sub-70 scores in the FedExCup playoffs, and ended the 2013 PGA Tour with a season-high 399 birdies.

Previous Presidents Cup appearances: None

Marc Leishman (Australia)

Age: 29

World Ranking: 61

PGA Tour victories: 1

Nationwide Tour victories: 1

Won his first PGA Tour title at the 2012 Travelers Championship and gained Price's nod as a captain's pick with some strong performances in this year's majors and a tie for 16th at the final counting event, the Deutsche Bank Championship. Leishman tied for fourth at the Masters in April and shared 12th place at last month's PGA Championship.

Previous Presidents Cup appearances: None

- -